Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Game-high 28 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Leonard logged 28 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 win over the Grizzlies.

After dropping 30 points in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Spurs, Leonard put together another productive outing Saturday. While the star forward got to the charity stripe often and was efficient from the field, he did struggle from beyond the arc and has shot just 1-for-9 from downtown in his last two outings. On a more positive note, Leonard tallied multiple steals for the third time in the last four games and has at least one swipe in each of his last six appearances.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
