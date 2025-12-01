The Clippers' losing streak extended to five games Monday, but Leonard was blameless considering he led both teams in scoring and steals while pacing the Clippers with a plus-eight point differential. Leonard has eclipsed 30 points in three straight games and in five of 11 regular-season outings. Across his five appearances since returning from a 10-game absence due to foot and ankle injuries, Leonard has averaged 28.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.6 steals over 28.4 minutes per game.