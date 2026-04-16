Kawhi Leonard News: Goes cold in season-ending loss

Leonard totaled 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 Play-In Game loss to the Warriors.

Despite a strong start to the game, Leonard went missing down the stretch, scoring just two of his 21 points during the fourth quarter. It was a disappointing end to the season for the Clippers, particularly given all the effort that went into recovering from what was a disastrous start to the campaign. As for Leonard, his season couldn't have gone much better, putting up top-five value for the season, while also playing at least 65 games for the second time in the past three seasons.