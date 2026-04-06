Kawhi Leonard News: Hits for game-high 26 in win
Leonard recorded 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 138-109 victory over the Kings.
The veteran forward is showing he still has plenty left in the tank at the age of 34. Leonard led all scorers on the night, and on the season he's on pace for a new career high by averaging 28.0 points over 62 contests. Over his last 16 games, he's produced 28.4 points, 6.4 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.6 steals while shooting 53.2 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
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