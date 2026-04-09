Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Hits for team-high 20 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Leonard registered 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Oklahoma City.

The 20 points led the Clippers on the night as Leonard reached that mark for an impressive 56th straight game, although that pales in comparison to the 141-game streak that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended for the visitors. Over the last 10 games, Leonard is averaging 26.4 points, 6.2 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from downtown as he gears up for the Play-In Tournament.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-26
NBA
NBA Dynasty Fantasy Basketball: Risers and Fallers After 2025-26
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, April 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago