Kawhi Leonard News: Hits for team-high 20 in loss
Leonard registered 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 loss to Oklahoma City.
The 20 points led the Clippers on the night as Leonard reached that mark for an impressive 56th straight game, although that pales in comparison to the 141-game streak that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extended for the visitors. Over the last 10 games, Leonard is averaging 26.4 points, 6.2 boards, 3.3 assists, 3.0 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from downtown as he gears up for the Play-In Tournament.
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