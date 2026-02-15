Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Incredible performance in ASG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 5:36pm

Leonard went for 31 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes during Team Stripes' 48-45 All-Star Game 3 win over Team World on Sunday.

Leonard put on a show in Game 3 of the All-Star Game tournament, as he connected on each of his first seven shots, including five from deep. Leonard concluded the game with 31 points, by far the highest individual scoring total across the four games. His standout performance was capped off with what ended up being a game-winning three-pointer as time wound down. In the team's other two games, Leonard struggled, logging just six total points. Still, his effort in Game 3 will be one to remember for All-Star Games to come. Outside the All-Star Game, Leonard has been on a tear of late, averaging 30.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.8 steals in 33.5 minutes per contest over his last four regular-season appearances.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
