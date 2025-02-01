Kawhi Leonard News: Just misses double-double Friday

Leonard accumulated 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-104 win over Charlotte.

The 33-year-old forward nearly delivered his first double-double of the season in his 10th appearance. While Leonard has yet to play 30-plus minutes in any game since recovering from knee surgery and making his season debut Jan. 4, his usage is on the upswing -- he's suited up for five straight games, averaging 19.6 points, 6.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.0 threes and 0,8 steals over that stretch in 26.6 minutes a contest.