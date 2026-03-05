Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Leads Clippers in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Leonard chipped in 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 130-107 victory over the Pacers.

Leonard continues to play at a very high level this season and has scored at least 23 points in each of his six appearances since the All-Star break. He's also averaging 5.8 boards, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor, so the veteran forward is leaving his mark every time he steps on the court while carrying the Clippers. As if that wasn't enough, Leonard's impressive run of games with 20 or more points is now at 39 outings. He's putting up 28.8 points, 6.6 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 threes made per game over that span.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard
