Leonard was able to muster 24 points despite missing all eight of his three-point attempts. The cold streak from downtown is probably the only bad mark you can give Leonard recently. He's enjoying some of the best basketball of his 14-year career, and it couldn't come at a better time for the Clippers, who are struggling to stay relevant in the West. Modnay marks his second double-double in the last five games, and he's averaged 35.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.8 blocked shots over the five-game span.