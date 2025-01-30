Kawhi Leonard News: Logs season-high minutes

Leonard amassed 27 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 128-116 win over the Spurs.

Coach Tyronn Lue said Monday that Leonard would begin to see a small increase in playing over the coming games, and that has proved to be true. The star forward logged 28 minutes against Phoenix and 29 versus San Antonio, while his previous season high was 24. Leonard capitalized on this boosted playing time by recording a season-high 27 points. Although Leonard's 31.6 three-point percentage on the season is below his standard, his efficiency should continue to rise as he works his way fully back into game shape.