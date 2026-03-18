Kawhi Leonard News: Nets 25 points with eight boards
Leonard produced 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans.
While Leonard scored efficiently, he finished with more turnovers (four) than assists (one) and posted a minus-10 differential in the blowout loss. The Clippers have now dropped three straight but will look to bounce back in Thursday's rematch with New Orleans.
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