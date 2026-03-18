Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Nets 25 points with eight boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Leonard produced 25 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Pelicans.

While Leonard scored efficiently, he finished with more turnovers (four) than assists (one) and posted a minus-10 differential in the blowout loss. The Clippers have now dropped three straight but will look to bounce back in Thursday's rematch with New Orleans.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit Guide: Key Players to Start & Sit in Postseason Matchups
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago