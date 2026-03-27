Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Nets 28 points with three swipes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Leonard had 28 points (13-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 114-113 victory over Indiana.

Leonard racked up the defensive stats, didn't commit a single turnover and finished with a plus-17 differential in the one-point win. The 34-year-old vet is on track to finish the season with career highs in points (28.3) and triples (2.6), and he ranks in the top-5 in steals (2.0) per game.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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