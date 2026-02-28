Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Leonard (ankle/illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Leonard was held out of Thursday's loss to Minnesota because of left ankle soreness and didn't practice Saturday due to an illness. However, the star forward is set to return to action Sunday. He averaged 29.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 10 February appearances.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard
