Kawhi Leonard News: Off injury report

Leonard (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Warriors, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard was held out of Sunday's regular-season finale -- a win over the Warriors -- but will return to action for Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. The star forward averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest over five regular-season appearances in April.