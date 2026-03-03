Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Paces team with 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Leonard had 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Warriors.

The Warriors put up a spirited effort, but Leonard answeredevery attempt to close the gap. He laid the hammer down in the second half, willing his team to a sizeable lead before the buzzer. Leonard now has the help he needs with Darius Garland's return, lifting both players' fortunes as they drive for a playoff spot.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard
