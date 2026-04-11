Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Paces team with 24 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Leonard finished with 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Clippers could have used more production from Leonard, but the All-Star didn't get much support in the team's attempt to nail down a higher seed in the play-in bracket. The second consecutive loss puts the Clippers at risk of a ninth-seed placement, where they will need two wins to advance. They'll play the Warriors in the season finale, and a loss will likely result in a play-in rematch. Leonard will need to post a big total alongside support from his first-unit teammates and hope for a Portland loss.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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