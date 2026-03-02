Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Posts team-high 23 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 7:56am

Leonard closed with 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-117 victory over the Pelicans.

The veteran forward missed Thursday's game due to a minor ankle issue, as well as feeling under the weather, but Leonard led the Clippers in scoring in his return to the court. He's having a remarkably consistent season, and not just from a health perspective. He's scored at least 20 points in 37 straight games dating back to Nov. 28. Since the beginning of February, Leonard is averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 boards, 4.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.7 steals over 11 contests.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago