Kawhi Leonard News: Posts team-high 23 in win

Leonard closed with 23 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 137-117 victory over the Pelicans.

The veteran forward missed Thursday's game due to a minor ankle issue, as well as feeling under the weather, but Leonard led the Clippers in scoring in his return to the court. He's having a remarkably consistent season, and not just from a health perspective. He's scored at least 20 points in 37 straight games dating back to Nov. 28. Since the beginning of February, Leonard is averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 boards, 4.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.7 steals over 11 contests.