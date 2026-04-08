Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Pours in 34 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Leonard amassed 34 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Mavericks.

Although the Clippers blew a huge lead, Leonard's productive night saved the day and powered the team to a critical victory. Leonard has been superb since reruning from a one-game absence, averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the past nine games. Leonard needs to attend the final three games to qualify for postseason awards, as he's currently three games short with 62 games played.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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