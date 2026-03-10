Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Powers team to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Leonard finished with 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 126-118 victory over the Knicks.

While the Knicks put up an admirable fight, Leonard and his supporting cast answered at every turn. Leonard has now scored 20-plus points in 42 consecutive games, and is on track to break records if the good vibes continue. Leonard made deft plays all over the court, and Darius Garland's insertion after missing several games post-trade is freeing Leonard up to play his best basketball of the season.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kawhi Leonard See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Last Week's Top Performers
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago