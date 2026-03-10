Kawhi Leonard News: Powers team to victory

Leonard finished with 29 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 126-118 victory over the Knicks.

While the Knicks put up an admirable fight, Leonard and his supporting cast answered at every turn. Leonard has now scored 20-plus points in 42 consecutive games, and is on track to break records if the good vibes continue. Leonard made deft plays all over the court, and Darius Garland's insertion after missing several games post-trade is freeing Leonard up to play his best basketball of the season.