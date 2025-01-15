Kawhi Leonard News: Resting Thursday

Coach Tyronn Lue said before Wednesday's 126-67 win over the Nets that Leonard (rest) wouldn't play in Thursday's game against Portland, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard saw his minutes restriction lighten Wednesday, and he logged 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes. However, as part of his ramp-up process, Leonard will be held out of the second end of the back-to-back. His absence Thursday should open up more minutes for Nicolas Batum, Derrick Jones and Amir Coffey.