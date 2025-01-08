Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 12:44pm

Leonard (personal) will not play Wednesday versus Denver, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Leonard will be temporarily stepping away from the Clippers as he tends to family members who were forced to evacuate during the wildfires currently affecting the Los Angeles area. With Leonard unavailable for Wednesday, James Harden and Norman Powell will soak up more usage, and Terance Mann and Derrick Jones could be more involved.

