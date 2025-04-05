Kawhi Leonard News: Scores 20 points in blowout win

Leonard (rest) chipped in 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 114-91 win over the Mavericks.

Leonard returned to action after sitting once in the back-to-back set. The situation will like repeat itself next week unless the team falls behind the Grizzlies in the West Conference standings. The Clippers may need Leonard for every contest as they try to avoid a play-in game, but keeping him fresh for the playoffs is also a legitimate concern.