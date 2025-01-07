Fantasy Basketball
Kawhi Leonard News: Scores eight points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 8:44am

Leonard notched eight points (3-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to Minnesota.

After playing 19 minutes in his season debut against the Hawks on Saturday with 12 points (4-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal, Leonard wasn't as effective Monday, but he did see a couple of extra minutes. This indicates just how slow the Clippers plan to bring Leonard along given his injury history.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
