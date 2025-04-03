Kawhi Leonard News: Scores team-high 28 points

Leonard supplied 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 win over New Orleans.

With Leonard fully healthy, the Clippers are doing what they need to do as they jockey for playoff position. Leonard demonstrated his ability to turn on the jets late in the season during his title-winning year with the Raptors, and he appears poised to play a similar role in LA if he can stay on the court. The Clippers gave two back-to-back sets coming up on the schedule, so it's likely that Leonard will sit for a couple of games over the next week.