Kawhi Leonard News: Suiting up Saturday
Leonard (knee) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Leonard is preparing to play in both ends of a back-to-back set for the first time all season as the Clippers push hard for wins with five games left in the regular season in an effort to secure a top six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the Play-In Tournament. The forward logged just 24 minutes in Friday's 114-91 win over Dallas, and the Clippers could look to keep his playing time in check in the rematch.
