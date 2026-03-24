Kawhi Leonard News: Supplies game-high 28 in win
Leonard finished Monday's 129-96 victory over Milwaukee with 28 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 25 minutes.
The veteran forward didn't play a minute in the fourth quarter, making his efficient performance even more remarkable as he led all scorers on the night. Leonard has scored at least 25 points in 10 straight appearances as he drags the Clippers toward the Play-In Tournament, averaging 30.7 points, 6.0 boards, 3.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 2.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 41.8 percent from downtown.
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