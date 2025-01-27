Kawhi Leonard News: To see uptick in playing time

Head coach Tyronn Lue stated ahead of Monday's game against the Suns that Leonard will see a small increase in minutes, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard has logged 24 minutes in four straight matchups and has evidently proven to his club that he's ready for a larger workload. It's probably unrealistic to expect the forward to reach the 30-minute mark, though 26-28 minutes could certainly be in play Monday night.