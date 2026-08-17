Kawhi Leonard News: Trade to Toronto can proceed, reportedly
The NBA has found no evidence showing Clippers owner Steve Ballmer used side endorsements to illegally pay Leonard, per Don Van Natta Jr., Baxter Holmes and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com. However, NBA spokesman Mike Bass refuted ESPN's article, citing "numerous and significant inaccuracies."
Reportedly, the league's investigation didn't find that Ballmer or the franchise funneled money through team sponsors to circumvent the salary cap, which should help clear a major hurdle in finalizing Leonard's pending trade to the Raptors. The expectation is that the deal will be made official ahead of training camp in the fall, but fantasy managers should proceed with caution until the NBA's investigation concludes.
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