Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Leonard (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard will shake off his questionable tag due to a left ankle sprain and suit up for a second consecutive contest. Over 11 March appearances, the star forward has averaged 29.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals across 30.6 minutes per game.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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