Kawhi Leonard News: Will play Wednesday
Leonard (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against New Orleans, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports Network SoCal reports.
Leonard will shed his questionable tag and return from a one-game absence due to a left ankle sprain he sustained in Saturday's loss to the Kings. With the superstar forward back in action, Kobe Sanders will likely see fewer minutes. Leonard has averaged 29.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 30.2 minutes per game in nine March appearances.
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