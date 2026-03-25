Kawhi Leonard News: Will play Wednesday
Leonard (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard will power through the ankle issue and make himself available for Wednesday's game, so make sure you've got him active. Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.7 triples and 2.0 steals per game this season.
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