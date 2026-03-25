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Kawhi Leonard News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 5:54pm

Leonard (ankle) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard will power through the ankle issue and make himself available for Wednesday's game, so make sure you've got him active. Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.7 triples and 2.0 steals per game this season.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
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