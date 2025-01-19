Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kawhi Leonard headshot

Kawhi Leonard News: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Leonard is out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to rest, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Leonard recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound, four assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's win over the Lakers, but he'll miss Monday's contest since the medical and coaching staff probably want to manage his workload. Leonard should be ready to go for Wednesday's contest against the Celtics.

Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now