Keaton Wallace Injury: Out against Houston

Wallace (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against Houston, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, so he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Thursday's tilt against Miami. The two-way player's absence Tuesday shouldn't have a huge impact on Atlanta's rotation, but more playing time will be available to Caris LeVert, Terance Mann and Vit Krejci.