Keaton Wallace Injury: Sits out with shoulder sprain
Wallace was inactive Saturday in the Hawks' 124-115 win over the Warriors due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder.
The injury has kept Wallace from playing since March 13, when the two-way player made his most recent appearance for the G League's College Park Skyhawks. Though he's since rejoined the parent club, Wallace is uncertain to be available for the second leg of a back-to-back set Sunday versus the 76ers. Wallace has made four starts for Atlanta this season and has played 30-plus minutes on each occasion, but he typically hasn't seen consistent playing time in games where Trae Young is available.
