Keaton Wallace Injury: Still out against Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Wallace (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Tuesday will mark a 10th straight absence due to a sprained right shoulder for Wallace, who holds no clear timetable for a return ahead of Wednesday's tilt against Dallas. However, the rookie guard's absence shouldn't have a major impact on Atlanta's rotation against the Trail Blazers.

