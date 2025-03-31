Keaton Wallace Injury: Still out against Portland
Wallace (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against Portland, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Tuesday will mark a 10th straight absence due to a sprained right shoulder for Wallace, who holds no clear timetable for a return ahead of Wednesday's tilt against Dallas. However, the rookie guard's absence shouldn't have a major impact on Atlanta's rotation against the Trail Blazers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now