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Keaton Wallace News: Back in rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Wallace finished with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two assists and one steal across eight minutes during Friday's 124-102 victory over Cleveland.

Wallace moved back into the rotation, albeit for a brief garbage-time appearance. Despite the fact that Trae Young was traded earlier in the season, Wallace has been unable to carve out a consistent role. In 52 appearances, he has averaged just 3.4 points and 1.7 assists in 9.7 minutes per contest.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
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