Keaton Wallace News: Back to bench Friday
Wallace is not in the Hawks' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Wallace made the first start of his NBA career Tuesday against the Celtics in place of Trae Young (Achilles), and the former finished with seven points, eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes. Wallace will retreat to the bench Friday as Young is back in the Hawks' starting five.
