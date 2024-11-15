Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keaton Wallace headshot

Keaton Wallace News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Wallace is not in the Hawks' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace made the first start of his NBA career Tuesday against the Celtics in place of Trae Young (Achilles), and the former finished with seven points, eight assists and two rebounds across 32 minutes. Wallace will retreat to the bench Friday as Young is back in the Hawks' starting five.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now