Keaton Wallace headshot

Keaton Wallace News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 4:02pm

The Hawks recalled Wallace from the G League's College Park Skyhawks ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.

Wallace presumably took part in practice with College Park earlier in the day. The two-way player has been outside of the Atlanta rotation since the All-Star break, but with Trae Young (quadricep) and Caris LeVert (finger) both sitting out Monday, Wallace could get some meaningful playing time.

