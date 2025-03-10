Keaton Wallace News: Back with parent club
The Hawks recalled Wallace from the G League's College Park Skyhawks ahead of Monday's game against the 76ers.
Wallace presumably took part in practice with College Park earlier in the day. The two-way player has been outside of the Atlanta rotation since the All-Star break, but with Trae Young (quadricep) and Caris LeVert (finger) both sitting out Monday, Wallace could get some meaningful playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now