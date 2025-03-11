Keaton Wallace News: Dishes out six assists

Wallace had seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 132-123 victory over the 76ers.

Wallace didn't have a good shooting performance and only mustered seven points out of 11 field goals, but he did a good job as a secondary playmaker behind Dyson Daniels. It'd be unrealistic to ask Wallace, who has bounced between the NBA and the G League most of the season, to produce anywhere near the numbers of Trae Young (quadriceps), but he might remain in the starting unit for as long as Young remains sidelined.