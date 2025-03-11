Keaton Wallace News: Dishes out six assists
Wallace had seven points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 132-123 victory over the 76ers.
Wallace didn't have a good shooting performance and only mustered seven points out of 11 field goals, but he did a good job as a secondary playmaker behind Dyson Daniels. It'd be unrealistic to ask Wallace, who has bounced between the NBA and the G League most of the season, to produce anywhere near the numbers of Trae Young (quadriceps), but he might remain in the starting unit for as long as Young remains sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now