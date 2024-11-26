Keaton Wallace News: Double-doubles against Long Island

Wallace recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Wallace made his first G League appearance this season during Tuesday's victory. The two-way player capitalized on his increased playing time by posting a double-double and tying Tony Bradley with a team-high 11 rebounds.