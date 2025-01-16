Fantasy Basketball
Keaton Wallace

Keaton Wallace News: Erupts in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 16, 2025

Wallace racked up 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and four steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-94 win over the Bulls.

Wallace downed a career-high 27 points, tallying double-digits for just the second time all season. The Hawks were thin in the frontcourt, affording Wallace a sizeable role. The four steals also matched his career-high, rounding out a prolific night. Assuming the Hawks are close to full strength for their game against Boston on Saturday, Wallace will likely shift back to a bench role.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
