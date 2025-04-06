Keaton Wallace News: Gets garbage-time minutes in return

Wallace (shoulder) played the final 6:04 of Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Knicks, finishing with two points (1-2 FG), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.

Available to play for the first time since March 13 after suffering an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder during his final appearance of the season for the G League's College Park Skyhawks, Wallace saw some action Saturday, but he wasn't part of head coach Quin Snyder's rotation while the game was competitive. The 26-year-old will likely need the Hawks to be without Trae Young or Dyson Daniels for a given game before he sees enough playing time to make for an attractive streaming option or punt play in DFS lineups.