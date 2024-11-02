Keaton Wallace News: Provides spark off bench

Wallace finished Friday's 123-115 loss to Sacramento with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes.

Wallace recorded season highs in minutes, points, rebounds, assists and blocks during Friday's loss. With Dyson Daniels (hip), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Kobe Bufkin (shoulder) all dealing with injuries, Wallace could continue to receive increased playing time.