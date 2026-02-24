Keaton Wallace News: Rare appearance in win

Wallace chipped in three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across six minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards.

Wallace logged six minutes during garbage time, entering the rotation for just the second time in the past eight games. In his last six appearances, Wallace has averaged just 1.3 points in 2.6 minutes, making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats.