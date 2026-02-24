Keaton Wallace headshot

Keaton Wallace News: Rare appearance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Wallace chipped in three points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) across six minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 win over the Wizards.

Wallace logged six minutes during garbage time, entering the rotation for just the second time in the past eight games. In his last six appearances, Wallace has averaged just 1.3 points in 2.6 minutes, making him a non-factor in all fantasy formats.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Wallace See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keaton Wallace See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, November 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
104 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
114 days ago