Keaton Wallace News: Recalled to NBA Friday
Wallace has been recalled by the Hawks ahead of their matchup against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
With Trae Young (heel) questionable for Saturday's contest, Wallace will rejoin the parent club. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 17, though he could receive a limited role Saturday if Young is sidelined.
