Keaton Wallace News: Rejoins parent club

The Hawks recalled Wallace from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

With Trae Young (hamstring) sitting out Monday's game in Minnesota, Wallace should have a good chance at cracking the Atlanta rotation, either as a starter in Young's stead or as a backup to Dyson Daniels, who could slide over from shooting guard to point guard. Wallace made his last appearance for the Hawks on Jan. 15 when Atlanta was without Young and several other key players due to injuries, scoring a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals across 38 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Bulls.