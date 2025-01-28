Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keaton Wallace headshot

Keaton Wallace News: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 4:14pm

Wallace will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Trae Young (hamstring) returning to game action, Wallace will slide to the bench. The 26-year-old got the spot start for Young in Monday's loss to Minnesota, during which he posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now