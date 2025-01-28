Keaton Wallace News: Retreats to bench Tuesday

Wallace will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Rockets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Trae Young (hamstring) returning to game action, Wallace will slide to the bench. The 26-year-old got the spot start for Young in Monday's loss to Minnesota, during which he posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes.