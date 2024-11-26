Keaton Wallace News: Sent to G League on Tuesday

Wallace was assigned to the Hawks' G League affiliate Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace was called up for Monday's game against the Mavericks, though he received a DNP-CD. The two-way guard has seen fairly solid playing time with Atlanta thus far, and he has averaged 4.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 16.2 minutes per game over 12 regular-season outings.