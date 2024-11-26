Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keaton Wallace headshot

Keaton Wallace News: Sent to G League on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Wallace was assigned to the Hawks' G League affiliate Tuesday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Wallace was called up for Monday's game against the Mavericks, though he received a DNP-CD. The two-way guard has seen fairly solid playing time with Atlanta thus far, and he has averaged 4.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 16.2 minutes per game over 12 regular-season outings.

Keaton Wallace
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now