Keaton Wallace News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Wallace will start in Monday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

With Trae Young (hamstring), Dyson Daniels (ankle) and Jalen Johnson (shoulder) all on the shelf, Wallace will get the starting nod Monday. The two-way guard has started in two outings this season, during which he has amassed 34 points (13-31 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 assists, eight rebounds and four steals across 70 total minutes.

