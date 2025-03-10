Keaton Wallace News: Starting sans Young
Wallace will start in Monday's game against Philadelphia, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The two-way combo guard will draw the starting nod due to Trae Young (quadricep) and Caris LeVert (finger) being sidelined. Wallace has started in three outings during the 2024-25 campaign, during which he has averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 35.0 minutes per contest.
